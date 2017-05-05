Stubakers roll into South Bend for annual meet

Studebaker fans are gathering in South Bend this weekend for the 53rd annual Studebaker Club Meet.

The Studebaker club meet is having car shows, a parade and a swap meet to celebrate the history of the South Bend car brand.

Andrew Beckman is the archivist at the Studebaker national museum.

“My favorite part of the meet is just seeing all the Studebakers driving around town and it really takes you back to what you can imagine South Bend was like when Studebaker was producing millions of cars here. It’s a beautiful sight to see.”

Beckman says he feels a sense of history when all the Studebakers ‘come home.’

“Being part of the parade and just seeing a sea of Studebakers coming into downtown. It’s just really breathtaking when you consider what the Studebaker name and brand meant to South Bend.”

The meet runs through Sunday with events in downtown South Bend and at the St. Joseph County Fairgrounds.