The Commerce Department reports March housing starts Tuesday, giving us a snapshot of new home construction. U.S. housing production is finally returning to pre-recession levels, but a new report underscores that we’re still not building new homes fast enough to meet demand in 22 states. And while much of that demand is in the state of California, other states outside of coastal areas are feeling shortages as well. So what might help fix that?

