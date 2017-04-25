Invisibilia producer Yowei Shaw talks to a guy named Cass Frankenstein, who is horrendously bullied as a kid and tries all sorts of things to get it to stop. Nothing works, until he shows up at school with new prescription sunglasses, which magically end the harassment! The sunglasses work so well... that Cass never stops wearing them. He's 48 now and he wears sunglasses pretty much all the time – whether he's indoors or outdoors, whether it's daytime or night-time, on dates or at work. He's even written a pseudo academic paper about the special advantages sunglasses give to the wearer. But even though sunglasses liberated Cass from his bullies – is it possible the shades have literally given him a darker view of the world? Led him to seeing more of the negatives in others, so he feels like he still needs the shades as protection?

