Supreme Court Holds Foreign Corporations Cannot Be Held Liable For Terrorism Claims

In a 5-4 decision, the U.S. Supreme Court held today that foreign corporations, even ones with branches in the United States, cannot be held liable for damages stemming from claims they participated in some way in or facilitated terrorist attacks.

The court's conservatives, making up the majority, held that foreign corporations may not be defendants under the Alien Tort Statute, a law dating back to 1789, originally put in place to deal with piracy. They said that a decision the other direction could deter corporate development.

The case involved the Arab Bank, a Jordanian financial institution with a branch in New York, was sued by the victims of a terrorist act committed abroad. The bank is accused of allowing terrorists to maintain bank accounts and helping finance terror attacks.

This decision will effectively put an end to human-rights lawsuits against overseas corporations that have ties to the United States.

