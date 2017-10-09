Sweepstakes allows farmers to win money for non-profits

Farmers in Michiana can register to win 25-hundred dollars for a non-profit of their choice through a grant program called ‘Farmers Grow Communities.’

The program is run through the Monsanto Fund.

Angie Allen is the program manager for Farmers Grow Communities. “For us it really is a commitment to give more than $3 million to rural America to help strengthen farm communities and we’re trying as hard as we can to be able to meet that commitment.”

Allen said the process is run like a sweepstakes. Farmers register, then one from each eligible county is chosen and the donation is made directly to their chosen non-profit.

She said the goal it to strengthen farm communities. She says the farmers know where the money will best benefit their towns.

“Farmers tend to choose; food pantries, schools, fire departments, parks programs. A lot of great organizations that really help the local community.”

Allen said there have been 1.6 million dollars of grant given in Indiana since the program started in 2010. Last year grants were awarded to Foraker Community Fire Department and the Bremen High School FFA.

Deadline for registration is November first. Winners are announced in January.