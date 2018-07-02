Tackling poverty in Mexico without pushing the economy to the edge

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … For the first time in 18 years, Mexico has a leftist president and today, the question on everyone’s minds is how will he tackle poverty and violence without pushing the country’s’ economy too far left? Then, German Chancellor Angela Merkel will hold emergency talks as her interior minister and coalition partner threatens to resign over migration issues – despite a deal last week that emerged from a European Union migration summit. Afterward, tennis’s main event – Wimbledon – begins today and those thrilling moments will be available faster than ever before thanks to artificial intelligence. Today’s podcast is sponsored by Carbonite (Carbonite.com) and Michigan Economic Development Corporation (planetm.michiganbusiness.org). (07/02/2018)