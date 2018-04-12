Tell Us: Being Muslim In America

A new generation of American Muslims is asserting its own narrative, worrying less about explaining Islam to others and more about embracing what makes them different and contributing to the American tapestry.

As NPR is reporting, they are community organizers, converts, high schoolers facing bullies and podcasters creating a space to be themselves.

If you are an American Muslim, we want to hear about how you are telling your own story and whether that has changed over time. Please fill out the form below; someone from NPR may follow up with you.

