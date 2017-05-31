Top Stories: Deadly Kabul Bombing; U.S. Destroys Mock Warhead In Test

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Kabul Car Bombing Kills At Least 80 People, Injures Hundreds More.

-- Wary Of North Korea, U.S. Destroys Mock Warhead Over The Pacific.

-- CBS' Scott Pelley Out As Evening News Anchor, Shifted To '60 Minutes'.

And here are more early headlines:

President Trump Welcomes Vietnam's Leader, May Discuss China. (CNBC)

Comedian Kathy Griffin Apologizes For Bloody Mock Trump Photo. (CNN)

U.N. Secretary General Urges Trump To Remain In Paris Accord. (Guardian)

Russia Uses Missiles To Hit ISIS Targets In Syria. (Bloomberg)

Civilians Still Trapped In Southern Philippines Fighting. (New York Times)

Chinese Activists Checking Factory That Makes Ivanka Trump Brand Shoes Are Missing. (Washington Post)

The World Series Of Poker Opens In Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

