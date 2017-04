Top Stories: No Arkansas Executions Tonight; Trump On Taxes

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Court Rulings Block 2 Scheduled Executions Today In Arkansas.

-- Some Tax-Cut Backers Urge Trump To Drop Full Overhaul, Go For Quick Win.

-- Ann Coulter Vows To Speak At UC Berkeley Despite Planned Speech Cancellation.

And here are more early headlines:

Trump To Travel To Asia In November For Summit. (Politico)

State Officials Ask Congress To Keep Health Insurance Subsidies. (AP)

Astronauts Blast Off In Russian Capsule To ISS. (Deutsche Welle)

Federal Judge Blocks Missouri Laws Limiting Abortion. (Post-Dispatch)

Secret Service to Cut Off Access To White House Sidewalk. (Reuters)

Pest Control Company Founder Truly Nolan Dies. (Orlando Sentinel)

Colorado Drive-Thru Pot Shop Opens On 4/20. (Denver Post)