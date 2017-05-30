Top Stories: Trump Communications Director Leaving; Noriega Dies

Good morning, here are our early stories:--

-- Former Panamanian Dictator Manuel Noriega Dies At 83.

-- White House Communications Director Resigns.

-- Australia Plans To Deny Passports To Child Sex Offenders.

And here are more early headlines:

Jury Selection Opens For Minn. Officer In Fatal Shooting Of Black Motorist. (MPR)

Retrial Begins For Ex-Officer Charged In Black Motorist's Shooting Death. (Cincinnati.com)

Portland Man To Make 1st Court Appearance In Stabbing Case. (KOPB)

Mississippi Man Charged With Capital Murder In Shooting Spree. (AP)

Storm In Moscow Leaves At Least 16, Dead, Thousands Flee. (CNN)

Ecuador's Leader Says Assange A "Hacker" But Can Stay In Embassy. (VOA)

Scripps National Spelling Bee Opens Today. (Guardian)

