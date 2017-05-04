Top Stories: U.S. Cellphone Use Grows; Britain's Prince Philip Retires

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Britain's Prince Philip Is Retiring From Public Duties.

-- San Bernardino Victims' Families Accuse Tech Giants Of Enabling ISIS.

-- The Daredevils Without Landlines - And Why Health Experts Are Tracking Them.

-- Police Close Investigation Into Judge's Death, 'Likely Suicide'.

And here are more early headlines:

Aerial Views Of Deadly Flooding In The Central U.S. (Washington Post)

Trump Meets Australian Leader Today In New York. (The Australian)

Attack On U.N. Peacekeeper Camp In Mali Kills 1, Injures Several. (VOA)

India Opens Major Military Operation Against Kashmir Rebels. (AP)

Early Voting Begins In South Korean Presidential Election. (Korea Herald)

Iranian Coal Mine Blast Kills 35 People. (CNN)

Enormous Sandstorm Blankets Parts Of China. (Fortune)

2017 World Video Game Hall Of Fame Inductees Announced Today. (AP)

