Town Hall Meeting Supports 11 Bills On Cannabis, Hemp

A crowd of cannabis supporters gathered at the Indiana Statehouse Thursday for a town hall meeting.

Around 100 people attended in support of legislation that would allow for medicinal cannabis. Rep. Sue Errington (D-Muncie) has introduced cannabis legislation for the past five years.

“And up until this year I’ve been a pretty lonely person in the House,” Errington says.

This session there are 11 proposals that deal with cannabis or hemp, including a Senate bill that would create a registry to allow patients with epilepsy to use hemp oil.

That bill passed out of committee this week. Krissy McCaw has multiple sclerosis and attended the meeting to voice her support.

“Somebody like me that has seizures, I’m going to be here,” McCaw says. “Why would you tell me that something God planted on this earth and tell me it’s OK to take, I can’t have? How fair is that?”

SB 1596, medicinal use for hemp oil, is on its way to a vote. David Phipps is co-founder of The Higher Fellowship a group that supports marijuana legalization. He says the hemp oil bill is a step in the right direction.

“Even though it’s a limited bill it’s still an essential step that must be taken in Indiana to get this done,” Phipps says.

All of the others proposals are still waiting for a hearing.