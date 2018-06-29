Toys 'R' Us workers are fighting for severance pay

(Markets Edition) Almost all the major banks passed the Fed's stress test, which is used to gauge how they'd fare in a crisis. The exception: Deutsche Bank. We'll talk to Julian Emmanuel, chief equity and derivatives strategist at BTIG, about how the markets are thinking about those results. Afterwards, we'll recap the factors that led to Toys 'R' Us' bankruptcy and how its workers are now pushing for severance pay, and then we'll discuss the launch of Instagram Lite — a slimmed down version of the social media platform. Today’s podcast is sponsored by Alliance for Lifetime Income (retireyourrisk.org/advisors), Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace), and Pitney Bowes (PB.com/morning). (06/28/2018)