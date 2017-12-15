Related Program: 
Marketplace

The Trump administration to limit spouse work visas for H-1B immigrants

By Tracey Samuelson 8 hours ago

The Department of Homeland Security has announced plans to reverse an Obama administration immigration rule. This one applies to the spouses of H-1B visa holders. The H1-B, you may recall, goes to skilled workers, often in the tech sector. The Obama administration gave the OK for the spouses of some of these skilled workers to get their own legal jobs in the U.S. DHS gave notice yesterday that it intends to end that work authorization. Here’s why.

