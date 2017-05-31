Related Program: 
Here and Now

Trump To Announce Decision On Paris Climate Accord

By editor 25 minutes ago
  • President Donald Trump speaks at a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day, May 29, 2017 in Arlington, Va. (Olivier Douliery - Pool/Getty Images)
    President Donald Trump speaks at a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day, May 29, 2017 in Arlington, Va. (Olivier Douliery - Pool/Getty Images)

There are reports that President Trump has decided to withdraw from the Paris Agreement on climate change. Wednesday morning, he tweeted that he will make a formal announcement this week.

NPR White House correspondent Scott Horsley (@HorsleyScott) joins Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson for a look at how the exit of the world's largest economy could affect the pact.

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.