Trump To Attend College Football Championship Game

What's a college football title game without the presence of the nation's chief executive who can bring his own drama to the game?

We'll get back to President Trump in a moment.

The University of Alabama Crimson Tide (12-1) and the University of Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) face off tonight at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta to determine which team will be crowned the champions of college football.

There's no shortage of storylines for this contest.

The game pits Georgia's potent running game against Alabama's stout rushing defense.

Alabama, led by arguably the best college football coach in the game, Nick Saban, is looking for its fifth national title in nine years.

Georgia is led by Kirby Smart, who spent nine years as a Saban assistant coach and is looking to best the master by bringing the Peach State its first title since 1980. No former assistant coach has ever beaten Saban.

Did I mention that Trump, who once, as a football mogul, tried to break the National Football League's hold on pro football and failed, will be there tonight too?

I'll leave it to others to point out that there's likely no knee-bending Colin Kaepernick-style protests planned for tonight's game by the players.

On the other hand, what some fans might do is another story. The Atlanta chapter of the NAACP is encouraging people to stage a "snowflake" protest by waving small white towels at any mention of Trump.

Chapter president Richard Rose told USA Today that his group's will also protest on social media, but their planned action will be limited.

"Rose said the Atlanta chapter of the NAACP will not officially participate in any physical gathering before or during the game due to weather and security concerns," reported the national daily.

The Associated Press reports that ESPN, which is broadcasting the game, called the likelihood of Trump's being interviewed during the game as "unlikely."

Yet it's likely that Trump will be on safe ground at a game between competitors of two deep-red states.

But as the New Yorker pointed out:



"While it's true that Alabama and Georgia went for Trump in the 2016 presidential election, he's not exactly beloved in either state. Clarke County, Georgia, home to the UGA, went for Hillary Clinton in 2016 by a nearly 40 percent margin. And Alabama recently dealt Trump a double whammy in the special election to fill the seat left vacant by his Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Republicans in the state first rejected Trump-endorsed Luther Strange in the GOP primary and then dealt a loss to Roy Moore in last month's special election."



And in case you're wondering how popular Nick Saban is in Alabama, consider this: more than 400 voters cast their ballot during that recent special election for the 66-year-old coach as a write-in candidate. Not that Saban ever did anything to encourage that support. As Al.com reports, Saban said bluntly, "I don't get involved in politics."

