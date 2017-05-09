Trump Nominates Notre Dame Professor To Federal Bench

President Donald Trump nominated a University of Notre Dame law professor to fill a vacancy on the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Professor Amy Coney Barrett was part of a round of federal judgeship nominations the Trump administration announced.

Barrett, a Notre Dame law school graduate, has been a professor at the private Indiana university since 2002. She formerly clerked for Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.

Law school dean Nell Jessup Newton calls Barrett an “outstanding professor, scholar, and colleague.”

Barrett teaches courses in constitutional law, civil procedure, and the federal courts.

If confirmed by the U.S. Senate to join the 7th Circuit Court, she’ll likely be familiar with its procedures: for the last six years, Barrett has served, by appointment of Chief Justice John Roberts, on the Advisory Committee for the Federal Rules of Appellate Procedure.