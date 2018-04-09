United Religious Community of St. Joseph County Presents 2018 Prayer Breakfast

The United Religious Community 2018 Prayer Breakfast is Friday, April 20 from 7:30 to 9am at Century Center in downtown South Bend. Beginning with addresses from Bishop Kevin Rhoades and Mayor Pete Buttigieg, after which there will be a multi-faith prayer service. The featured speaker is Ali Noorani, the Executive Director of the National Immigration Forum, an advocacy organization promoting the value of immigrants and immigration.

Ali will present "Bibles, Badges and Business", an effort with particular outreach to evangelical traditions, police, and the business sector to better understand the importance of successful immigration. Attendees will get a first view of the Gateways for Growth research data on immigration in the South Bend/Elkhart region. Ticket holders will also receive a complimentary ticket to the Michiana's New Americans event from 10am to 11:30am. Click here to learn more and to buy tickets.