The University of Notre Dame Idea Center Presents Idea Week

IDEA Week is a celebration of the innovative, entrepreneurial and creative energy, talent and leadership that is reinvigorating the South Bend-Elkhart region. The week-long event, April 21-29, is a festival hosting a variety of business, technology, and entertainment events designed for entrepreneurs, students, and community members to gain creative inspiration, and the tools to innovate within their own life circumstances.

Headline events include The 89th Annual Blue & Gold game, Maker Faire, a Tech Expo, and Ted x UND. Keynote speakers include Tony Hsieh, CEO Zappos, Daymond John, CEO FUBU and the cast of ABC's "Shark Tank", and Itzhak Perlman. There will be a McCloskey New Venture Competition and performances by The Chainsmokers and comedian Gavriel Iglesias and his "One Show Fits All World Tour". Click HERE for more information and a calendar of events.