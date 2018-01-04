Unusual freezing weather means extra costs for Southern states

A powerful winter storm — or bomb cyclone — is expected to engulf the East Coast today, dumping feet of snow in New England and carrying winds up to 50 miles an hour. But it’s not just the usual suspects in the Northeast who are feeling the effects of this winter weather — Southern states as far down as Florida, Georgia and Texas have been dealing with ice and snow, too. And because it’s such a rare event, those states are left scrambling to deal with the consequences.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.