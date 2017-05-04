Upton on AHCA: If $8 billion not enough to cover preexisting conditions, “we’ll go back to the well”

Originally published on May 4, 2017 4:32 pm
In a close vote of 217 to 213, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a new health care insurance plan this afternoon.
For weeks, Republicans have struggled to gain enough votes to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.
An amendment that added $8 billion over five years to help offset the costs of covering pre-existing conditions helped garner just enough support among House Republicans to pass the bill.
That amendment was offered by Michigan Congressman Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph.
Upton joined Stateside today to discuss both the plan and the amendment he introduced.
(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or with this RSS link)
Copyright 2017 Michigan Radio. To see more, visit Michigan Radio.