Warren Dunes host 'Meteors and S'mores' event

State parks around Michigan are hosting Meteors and S’mores viewing events for the annual Perseid meteor shower this month.

Warren Dunes State Park in Sawyer will hold its event on August 12 from 9 p.m. to midnight with s’mores, campfire stories, and an astronomy lesson in addition to the viewing.

Elissa Buck is an events coordinator with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. She said state parks are a great place for stargazing.

“The meteor shower itself is an annual event that occurs and it provides wonderful viewing opportunities to see shooting stars or meteors entering and burning up in the Earth’s atmosphere.”

Around 20 parks across the state will hold Meteors and S’mores events. Buck said each one is a little different.

“It gives us an opportunity to teach people about astronomy and also highlight the fact that many of our state parks and locations are excellent viewing locations,” Buck said.

She said even though Michigan isn’t within the viewing area for the solar eclipse later in the month, many parks will add that to their astronomy lessons this year.

More information about the event can be found at the Michigan DNR Website