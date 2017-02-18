WATCH LIVE: SpaceX Launch Marks A Milestone For NASA's Historic Pad

The launch itself is not particularly notable.

Naturally, it's no mean feat to send a rocket to space, but missions like the one SpaceX is undertaking Saturday happen all the time. The International Space Station needs provisions, after all, and the 5,500 pounds of supplies and materials for scientific experiments would be a common (if still impressive) load for a resupply mission.

Rather, the liftoff scheduled for 10:01 a.m. ET — which is being streamed live by NASA in the video above — is making history not for its cargo but precisely where it will be taking place: Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. In other words, the pad that served as the launch site for the Apollo 11 mission that first sent humans to the moon in 1969.

In fact, it served as a launch pad for many of the most famous missions in NASA's history — from the first missions to space that packed a human crew, to the decades-long space shuttle program that helped construct the orbiting station Saturday's rocket will be supplying.

As NPR's Rae Ellen Bichell reports for our Newscast unit, the SpaceX mission marks something of a sea change for the historic launch pad:



"According to NASA, this will be the first time the launch pad has been used since the shuttle program ended in 2011 — and it will mark the beginning of a new era for the Kennedy Space Center — as a spaceport open for use by public — and commercial — missions to space."



SpaceX, a privately owned space company, is sending its NASA cargo — and the Dragon spacecraft that bears it — with a Falcon 9 rocket. In a statement, NASA says SpaceX also plans to attempt to land the first stage of the Falcon 9 back on a platform, as it did during its successful launch last month.

NASA also explains some of the experiments this launch will be supporting:



"Science investigations launching on Dragon include commercial and academic research investigations that will enable researchers to advance their knowledge of the medical, psychological and biomedical challenges astronauts face during long-duration spaceflight. "One experiment will use the microgravity environment to grow stem cells that are of sufficient quality and quantity to use in the treatment of patients who have suffered a stroke. A Merck Research Labs investigation will test growth in microgravity of antibodies important for fighting a wide range of human diseases, including cancer."



According to NASA, the mission will also aid in recording "key climate observations and data records."

