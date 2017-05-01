We Knew JFK: Unheard Stories from the Kennedy Archives

By Tony Krabill 1 hour ago

Monday, May 1, 2017 at 9 PM

May 29, 2017, is the 100th birthday of the 35th  President of the United States, John Fitzgerald Kennedy.

Credit JFK Library Foundation; JFK Presidential Library/Bay City Times

We Knew JFK is an hour-long radio documentary on the life of John F. Kennedy, told in oral history form, through the first-person recollections of those who knew him. The program is constructed from a remarkable collection of audio interviews, recorded half a century ago and archived at the Kennedy Library in Boston, where they have gone largely unheard by the general public.

We Knew JFK first aired on public radio stations nationwide in November 2013, around the 50th anniversary of the president’s death in Dallas. The program narrator and co-writer is Robert MacNeil, who covered Kennedy for NBC News and was in the motorcade in Dallas. In the tradition of author Studs Terkel, We Knew JFK uses personal remembrance to create a multi-voice, mosaic portrait -- a narrative of a particularly intimate and personal kind. In sharing these stories with the larger world, the program offers listeners a participants' eye view of an extraordinarily eventful time, and of the complex figure at its center.

Tags: 
Special Programming

Related Content

APM Reports: Thirsty Planet

By Tony Krabill 1 hour ago

Monday, April 24, 2017 at 9 PM

Church Music

By Tony Krabill 2 hours ago

Monday, April 17, 2017 at 9 PM

We'll Be Here All Night

By Tony Krabill 2 hours ago

Monday, April 10, 2017 at 9 PM

“We’ll Be Here All Night: Stories for Passover” is a one-hour Passover-themed special from Tablet Magazine’s National Magazine Award-winning podcast, Vox Tablet, and PRX.

Martin Luther King: Three Landmark Speeches

By Mar 31, 2017
Peace Talks Radio

Monday, April 3, 2017, 9 PM

Three key speeches of American civil rights leader and Nobel Peace Laureate Dr. Martin Luther King Junior are excerpted and commented on by two leading King scholars.

http://www.goodradioshows.org/peaceTalksL129.htm

Chuck Berry and His Disciples

By Tony Krabill Mar 20, 2017
Photofest

Monday, March 27, 2017, 9 PM

A music intensive salute to the music of Chuck Berry, who passed away at the age of 90 at his home in Missouri, Saturday, March 18, 2017. Music historian Paul Ingles focuses on the music presenting a lively hour of Berry's best loved tunes played by himself and by artists throughout rock 'n' roll's history who have treasured and emulated his music.