What do your representatives think of President Trump's immigration ban?

President Trump's executive order on immigration was signed last Friday.

Here's what it does:

It stops ALL refugee admissions for 120 days (no matter where they come from).

It prevents Syrian refugees from coming in the U.S. indefinitely.

And it blocks citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen from coming into the U.S. for 90 days.

Soon after the order was signed, confusion reigned at airports around the U.S. – and in other parts of the world – as customs officials began to enforce the president's order.

People traveling to the U.S. – even people who have dual citizenship with these countries, or who hold green cards (making them legal U.S. residents) – were held at airports and prevented from entering the country.

Questions put to the administration didn't seem to clear up the confusion, and congressional leaders began to voice their opinions on the order.

So where do the people who represent you in Congress stand?

See the infographic above for a summary of positions from the 16 members of Michigan's congressional delegation. Here's how it breaks down:

Nine are opposed to the president's immigration order: all seven Democrats and two Republicans (Upton and Amash)

Seven are in favor of the immigration ban; all are Republicans (five of them said they want further clarifications from the Trump administration)

Below you'll find links to their statements:

Michigan’s 1st District - Jack Bergman (R)

Michigan’s 2nd District - Bill Huizenga (R)

Michigan’s 3rd District - Justin Amash (R)

Michigan’s 4th District - John Moolenaar (R)

Michigan’s 5th District - Dan Kildee (D)

Michigan’s 6th District - Fred Upton (R)

Michigan’s 7th District - Tim Walberg (R)

Michigan’s 8th District - Mike Bishop (R)

Michigan’s 9th District - Sander M. Levin (D)

Michigan’s 10th District - Paul Mitchell (R)

Michigan’s 11th District - David Trott (R)

Michigan’s 12th District - Debbie Dingell (D)

Michigan’s 13th District - John Conyers (D)

Michigan’s 14th District - Brenda Lawrence (D)

Michigan Senator Gary Peters (D)

Michigan Senator Stabenow (D)

