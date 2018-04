We've seen all kinds of cookbooks out there, but what's the process of actually writing one? Jessica Battilana is a professional cookbook author and a recipe developer based in San Francisco. She talks about the cookbook writing industry in an interview with Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal.

Check out Battilana's recipes for Cheater's Tortilla Española and Twice-Baked Magic Soufflés from her latest book, "Repertoire: All the Recipes You Need."