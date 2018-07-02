What Mexico’s recent election means for NAFTA

Mexico has elected a new president. Andrés Manuel López Obrador … often referred to by his initials …. AMLO…won easily in yesterday's ballot, getting more than half the vote. And for the first time since 1997, Mexico’s presidential party will also control both Houses in Congress. López Obrador is a long-time leftist, a populist, who campaigned on battling corruption. The president-elect will take office in December but his victory is already raising questions about how NAFTA could be affected.

