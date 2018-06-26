Where should you go if you "ditch the dollar?"

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … Jitters over the U.S.-induced global trade war and worries over a looming slowdown in American growth is continuing to hit global stock markets, but now one investor says it may be time to ditch the dollar and head for alternative currency safe havens. Then, we take a look at what countries top a new list of cities with high cost-of-living prices. Afterwards, the European CO2 shortage is hurting more than just beer producers — it’s now posing a real concern for poultry and pork farmers who are rushing to find safe and humane slaughter alternatives. Today’s podcast is sponsored by Alliance for Lifetime Income (retireyourrisk.org/advisors), Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace), and the University of Utah David Eccles School of Business (utahmbaonline.com). (06/26/2018).