White House plans new measures to protect American technology

The Trump administration is expected to announce new restrictions on Chinese investment in U.S. technology companies later this week. The specifics are unclear. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin took to Twitter today to contradict reports that companies with at least 25 percent Chinese ownership will be barred from buying U.S. companies with "industrially significant technology." The secretary called reports in the Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg and elsewhere "fake news," saying restrictions will apply to "all countries that are trying to steal our technology."

