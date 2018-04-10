Why 1 in 3 families has trouble affording diapers

There are consumer products that are wants, and there are consumer products that are needs. Those who have a baby at home know diapers fall very firmly into the latter category. It costs about $1,000 a year to diaper a child in the average disposable product, but one in three families in this country has trouble affording those must-have items. Kathleen McGrory is a reporter with the Tampa Bay Times. She talked with Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal about her recent piece on the opposing forces of diaper technology and diaper affordability. She says companies are incentivized to make diapers better, but not necessarily more affordable. "I think that has a lot to do with the psychology of parenting. You know, parents want to buy good, high-quality products for their children."

Click the audio player above to hear the full interview.