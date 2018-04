Early this morning, at about 6 a.m. Eastern, the president did what he often does and tweeted. It was a complaint about Chinese tariffs. China, he claimed, imposed tariffs of 25 percent on U.S. automakers, whereas the U.S. imposes tariffs of only 2.5 percent. "Does that sound like free or fair trade," he wrote. "No, it sounds like STUPID TRADE — going on for years!" Marketplace's Sabri Ben-Achour unpacks the reality behind that tweet.

