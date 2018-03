The Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour is recorded live at the Wild Rose Moon, Plymouth, Indiana. This month host George Schricker welcomes our special guest, Chicago's Old Town School of Folk Music Artist-in-Residence and Member of the Faculty Mark Dvorak. Mark plays and sings, reflects on the art of his 30 year career, and leads a gathering of Wild Rose Moon regulars through a hootenanny. With Music Director John Bahler and engineered by Nate Butler, Nimble Wit Productions, Goshen.