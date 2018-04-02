Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour with John Bahler

Wild Rose Moon Music Director John Bahler moves to the center stage with his original work and some great cross picking. Rochester's Michael Kenny shares a song he wrote and George harnesses a couple members of the audience for an episode of Shoot The Moon. Listen here.
John Bahler shares the wit and the insight of two of his original songs.
Rochester's Michael Kenny shares "Accidents and Grace" and we play Shoot the Moon.
John Bahler returns for the final segment of the show with two more of his original songs.