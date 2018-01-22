Will dysfunction in DC give our NAFTA partners an edge?

The next round of negotiations over the North American Free Trade Agreement officially begins tomorrow in Montreal. It's the sixth of seven rounds, and the stakes are high. Now that the government is back open, the United States will have a full roster of negotiators at the talks. They'll be trying once again to hammer out a trade deal that President Donald Trump has been threatening to abandon from the start. It's no secret that there hasn't been much artful dealmaking in Washington lately, and the president has shown himself as willing as ever to change his position. So what does that mean for our leverage in Montreal?

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.