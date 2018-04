(U.S. Edition) As the U.S. increasingly looks to Europe as a model for how to regulate internet companies, we'll look at how Europe is cracking down on one popular communication tool. There's word Whatsapp, which allows you to text and make voice and video calls using encrypted Wi-Fi, will cut off kids under 16. Afterwards, we'll talk to Zanny Minton Beddoes — editor in chief of The Economist — about how she thinks liberalism should adapt to the needs of the 21st century.