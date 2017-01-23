25th Annual Science Alive! Scheduled for February 4

St. Joseph County Public Library will celebrate 25 Years of STEM during their 25th Annual Science Alive. Last year’s beautiful weather brought in over 3,200 children and their families who enjoyed over 40 exhibits, 6 stage performances, and ETHOS Science 2-Go Bus. Community organizations, schools, and businesses continued to share their love of science with children through exciting, hands-on learning experiences, working to bring SJCPL’s mission of “Learn. Discover. Experience.” to life.

Join ND Energy for another day of hands on demonstrations and experiments to learn more about energy!

Saturday, February 4, 2017

10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

St. Joseph County Public Library

304 S. Main St., South Bend

Click HERE for more information and a full schedule of activities.