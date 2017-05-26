Attack On Coptic Christians Kills At Least 24 In Egypt

Gunmen attacked a bus that was taking Egyptian Christians to a monastery Friday, killing at least 24 people and wounding 27 more, according to local officials and NPR's Jane Arraf.

The death toll was announced by a spokesman for Egypt's health ministry.

The attack occurred in Minya, a province some 160 miles south of Cairo along the Nile River.

"Minya province has the largest percentage of Christians in Egypt," Jane reports. "Religious tension in some communities in Minya has increased in recent years and in many villages, they are prevented from building churches."

Coptic Christians were targeted by two deadly attacks in northern Egypt last month, in suicide bombings that killed at least 44 people.

