Beyond #MeToo

By staff 1 hour ago

Monday through Thursday, January 22-25, 2018 at 8 PM on WVPE News2

Credit WNYC

Sexual harassment and gender discrimination have been met with a grassroots response in the #MeToo moment. WNYC is producing four one-hour conversations focused on what we need to do as a society to remedy widespread sexual harassment.

The four night broadcast event will cover the workplace, corrective responses, how we are raising and educating our children in this environment and how men can play a role in the solution.

The guests and their perspectives will be extremely broad and diverse. Listeners can expect to hear from teens and parents, politicians and artists, corporate leaders and blue-collar workers.

The hosts will include WNYC’s Kai Wright, Manoush Zomorodi, Brian Lehrer, Salon’s Joan Walsh, and others.

Special Programming
#MeToo
WNYC

