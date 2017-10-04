A Conversation with Denis McDonough the former Chief of Staff for President Obama

Morning Edition host Michael Linville speaks with Denis McDonough about some emerging trends that will affect U.S. foreign policy in the years ahead. Mr. McDonough and Andrew Card, the Chief of Staff for former President George W. Bush, are holding a public discussion Wednesday evening at 7 in the DeBartolo Center at the University of Notre Dame on how global trends shape U.S. foreign policy. Doors open at 6. Michael began his conversation with Mr. McDonough by asking what the rise in global populism means for our nation's future.