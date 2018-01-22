Diane Rehm Special: One Year Under President Trump

Monday through Thursday, January 22-25, 2018 at 8 PM on WVPE News2

Sexual harassment and gender discrimination have been met with a grassroots response in the #MeToo moment. WNYC is producing four one-hour conversations focused on what we need to do as a society to remedy widespread sexual harassment.

The four night broadcast event will cover the workplace, corrective responses, how we are raising and educating our children in this environment and how men can play a role in the solution.