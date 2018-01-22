Diane Rehm Special: One Year Under President Trump

Diane Rehm
Monday, Jan. 22, 2018 at 9 PM

A year after President Trump's inauguration, Diane Rehm returns to the airwaves to talk with a panel of top political analysts about how the country has changed since his election, and what's ahead for the White House, Congress and voters in 2018.

Guests include:

Maggie Haberman, White House correspondent, New York Times

Juana Summers, senior writer, CNN Politics

Byron York, chief political correspondent, Washington Examiner

Norman Ornstein, resident scholar, American Enterprise Institute; contributing editor, The Atlantic

Produced by WAMU and distributed by NPR

