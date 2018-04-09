Elizabeth Smart to Speak at Century Center

Child safety activist and author Elizabeth Smart will speak at the Century Center in South Bend on Wednesday, following the release of her new book.



Smart’s talk will focus on topics in her new book, Where There’s Hope, There’s Healing, which deals with her recovery since being kidnapped in 2002. Smart was held captive for nine months before being rescued.



Adria Minnear is the director of development at the Family and Children’s Center in South Bend. Minnear said a lot of what Smart advocates for aligns with the core mission of the center.

“It’s a very timely event,” Minnear said, “I think that many people throughout our nation are talking about this subject, and she recently just came out with a new book that really discusses her recovery efforts.”



She said she wants the event to bring awareness to April being Child Abuse Awareness month, as well as continue the conversation of family safety in the community.



Minnear said tickets for the event sold out within three hours of being announced. Smart will sign books for attendees after the event.