Elkhart Community Schools hold meeting to answer questions on strategic plan

Elkhart Community Schools officials met with community members Thursday night to answer questions about the strategic plan that will completely change the schools in the next four years.

The plan will merge the two Elkhart high schools, create a separate ninth grade ‘freshman division’ and create career ‘pathways’ in curriculum for high schoolers to follow...among other things.

It's further complicated by $40 million in capital projects that will be implemented in the same time frame...including a $10 million bond issue that will have to be approved by voters.

The meeting was to allow community members to ask school officials questions and unpack all the changes.

Superintendent Rob Haworth says the changes and projects are meant to be a proactive step to keep the schools successful.

“As we’ve attempted to save money, find the best use of our facilities, we’ve identified where we can use resources within that 40 million to support our existing facilities rather than to add on. So it’s just another way that we continue to strive to give us the best that we can for the money that’s available.”

Jacquie Rost in the Athletic Director at Memorial High School, she said part of the goal is to promote unity in the schools and in the community. “To me that looks like full gyms. That looks like a community completely in support when we have a team going deep in a tournament. That looks like a city that’s not divided in who they cheer for, who they support financially.”

The logistics of after school activities, curriculum, bussing, staffing and any number of other things is still being worked out.

School board members in attendance say they hope to have similar meetings to continue to help the community understand what’s going on as the plan progresses.