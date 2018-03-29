Elkhart Jazz Festival Announces 2018 Lineup

The headliner for the 31st annual Elkhart Jazz Festival will be guitarist Lee Reitnour, a Grammy Award winner, and 19 time Grammy nominee, who’s recorded more than 40 albums.

Also on this year’s lineup is the Preservation Hall Jazz Band- a New Orleans style septet that’s currently on tour with Arcade Fire.

David Smith is the Executive Director of the Lerner Theatre and festival co-chair. He’s said while they typically look for local, regional and national acts, this year they’re expanding their reach.

"One of the coolest thing to note about the festival is this year the committee decided to incorporate international acts moving forward so for the next five years we've set an initiative that there will be one or two international acts."

This year’s acts from overseas include Bloodiest Saxophone, a jump swing band from Tokyo, Japan and Jonathan Fritzen a keyboardist from Stockholm, Sweden.

This year’s Elkhart Jazz festival will run from June 22nd through the 24th.

More information and tickets are at the event's website.