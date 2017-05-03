Humankind ends weekly distribution

Humankind has aired early Sunday mornings on WVPE since 2000. Recently, the producers announced they would no longer distribute weekly programs to stations.

"Humankind will continue producing documentaries and other specials in the coming years, which we’ll announce as they become available,” wrote Humankind Host and Executive Producer David Freudberg in a letter to stations. The program remains available as a podcast.

WVPE hopes to air new Humankind programs in our special programming block (Mondays, 9 PM).

Of course, this leaves an opening on WVPE's schedule. So this Sunday, May 7, we begin airing A Way with Words, an upbeat and lively hour-long public radio show about language examined through history, culture, and family. Co-hosts Martha Barnette and Grant Barrett talk with callers from around the world about slang, grammar, old sayings, word origins, regional dialects, family expressions, and speaking and writing well. They settle disputes, play word quizzes, and discuss language news and controversies. The show is heard by more than a quarter-million listeners each week over the air and by podcast.

We encourage you to contact us with any questions or concerns about this change.