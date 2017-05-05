Line-up Set for 2017 Goshen Health Entertainment Series

For the sixth consecutive year Goshen Health is again sponsoring the events that have become a mainstay of Michiana summers. The 2017 Goshen Health Entertainment Series is a wonderful benefit of WVPE membership that certainly would not be possible without the tremendous support of our naming sponsor. If given the chance to do so, please let the folks at Goshen Health know you appreciate what they do for your public radio station.

On Friday June 2nd you will enjoy WVPE’s new Health and Wellness EXPO inside the Century Center’s Great Hall from NOON to 8pm. There will be about 70 booths providing you with information regarding health care information and more. This unique added event is with a special partnership with the Sunburst Races. You are kindly invited to come early to the Century Center early on Friday. As a helpful note, the side entrance from the east side hill of the Century Center will not be available and you are requested to enter through the main doors so you will have the opportunity to leisurely visit these healthful and helpful organizations on your way to the Meet Me on the Island. It is also the First Friday Downtown South Bend celebration and the Best Week Ever with a gigantic fireworks display.

The series continues with two additional Island events, as well as Envirofest and Fernwood Friday. A pair of tickets for The South Bend Jazz Festival has been added as a bonus. A complete schedule for the Goshen Health Entertainment Series is HERE.