Local school receive Lilly grants for counselor

Seventeen schools in local counties will receive funds from the Lilly Endowment’s Comprehensive Counseling Initiative.
The grants are for school corporations and charter schools to create models for career, college, academic, social and emotional counseling.
Schools in Elkhart, Kosciusko, Marshall, LaPorte, Lake and Noble Counties received nearly seven million dollars in grants.
In Elkhart County all seven public school corporations received the grant collaboratively. In a statement Elkhart Community Schools officials said they will be using the money to leverage community partnerships to better serve students across the county.
Elkhart County Schools said it is focusing specifically on college and career readiness with funding going to career exploration tools, after-school programs, college visits, internships, jobsite visits and professional development for staff.
Elkhart County
Baugo Community Schools $187,800
Concord Community Schools $533,400
Elkhart Community Schools $1,277,000
Fairfield Community Schools $211,075
Goshen Community Schools $654,753
Middlebury Community Schools $452,904
Wa-Nee Community Schools $298,644
Kosciusko County
Warsaw Community Schools $701,100
LaPorte County
LaPorte Community School Corporation $616,700 Michigan City Area Schools $555,800
Lake County
Hanover Community School Corporation $214,200
Lake Ridge New Tech Schools $188,300
School City of East Chicago $442,100
Marshall County
Triton School Corporation $91,103
Noble County
West Noble School Corporation $236,900
St. Joseph
County Career Academy (charter) $104,900
John Glenn School Corporation $188,500
Total $6,955,179