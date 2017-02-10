Michiana Chronicles: If I can’t dance...

By 43 minutes ago

Credit April Lidinsky

I knew I was in trouble when a gentle question floated by another activist cracked the thin shell of tension holding me together, and I burst into manic laughter. The question was: What are you doing for self-care?

What? Who has time?  Dial that phone!  Make another banner to hoist at another rally! Sign that petition!  Somehow, keep your work life afloat and remember to do a load of laundry and get some groceries in the house. Self-care? We don’t need no stinkin’ self-care! But: I am starting to see the wisdom of the concept … because it turns out you really cannot sustain yourself in a heightened state of activist frenzy without crashing. 

So, I’m finding inspiration in Emma Goldman, the early 20th century anarchist feminist who famously proclaimed, “If I can’t dance, it’s not my revolution.”  Even while protesting, she wore fabulously fashionable hats. (Google her mugshots and you can enjoy her sartorial sass.)  She knew — as did her compatriots — that activists need to fuel their work by occasionally rolling up the rug to cut loose, preferably with a beer in hand. As the song goes, “Give us bread, but give us roses, too.” 

I got an unexpected crash course on self-care on Inauguration night.  I had been feeling crushed by … everything — by the surreal images of the DC inauguration, and by the myriad details of a community event that day.  I was part of a committee putting on a “People’s Inaugural Ball” that night at the Civil Rights Heritage Center— which seemed like a good idea a few weeks earlier.  But by late afternoon on January 20, I just wanted to go full fetal position, preferably under a muffling quilt. I grimly soldiered on, not feeling the decorations I’d borrowed from the Queer Straight Alliance on my campus — rainbow disco lights, confetti, and sparkly table-toppers I’d grabbed on a grumpy last-minute run to the party store. I wasn’t sure anyone would even come.  It was cold, already very dark, and our event space felt hollow. 

But then: right at go-time, a clutch of moms and dads, eager for a family-friendly distraction, showed up with a mob of wired little kids who couldn’t tear off their jackets fast enough as they skidded onto the dance floor.  Our DJ started rockin’ the house, and toddlers and grade-schoolers began wiggling and jumping — all electric silliness, and with such abandon the adults couldn’t resist joining in. Something crackled up inside me, too, and I peeled off my suit jacket and just tried to keep up, laughing and out of breath as the kids shouted to the music: “Watch me whip! Now watch me nae-nae!”  Women from the local mosque joined the crowd and by then the room was jammed as the “Electric Slide” started playing and I began spinning, soaking in the crazy mix of those who knew the moves and those of us just stomping and cha-cha-ing and clapping, sloshing around in the sea of people — all ages and colors, a swirl of beads and hijabs and light-up shoes and sweat and laughter. 

I’m still finding mirrored confetti from that night that I’ve tracked into my campus office.  Those tiny, out-of-place sparkles remind me of ideas in The Pillow Book, written by the Japanese court lady, Shônagon, over a thousand years ago.  In it, she enumerates mundane but shimmering examples of  “Things that Delight.”  Now, on days without dancing, I still try to stretch toward delight.  I push myself into simple yoga positions — a big breath, and then I riiiiise into downward dog — and then I recite a mantra of  the heirloom seeds I’ll be planting just the month after next: paper seed packets of Aunt Gertie’s gold tomatoes; moon and stars watermelon; burpless muncher cucumbers; mammoth melting snow peas; purple plum radishes; peppermint stick zinnias, prosperosa eggplants, and on and on.  I think of a sign painted on cardboard from a recent protest: “They tried to bury us, but then they discovered we are seeds.”

It’s self-care, I think, just to remember the world is still full of beautiful things, and we are planting them, and they will grow.

Tags: 
Michiana Chronicles

Related Content

Michiana Chronicles: Speak Peace

By Feb 3, 2017
Heather Curlee-Novak

I am reeling lately from the social media frenzy of friends and fake news and divisive politics and all of the powerful words from a Martin Luther King Day workshop I attended at Valparaiso University.  Forgive my fumbling through a few of these thoughts as I try to figure out how to find peace and live well in our current world and circumstances.

God is My Co-Pilot

By Sid Shroyer Jan 27, 2017
Columbia Pictures

Telling stories became a part of my routine when I was teaching. Over time these stories developed into what you might call stock pieces … I had a few in my pocket for when transcendentalism and agreement in number just weren’t cuttin’ it that day……and in each telling they evolved….the plot arc is bending toward justice…..

I know the importance of detail, and in teaching writing I told high school students that they should consider being uncertain in a memory detail as a story-telling opportunity, an opportunity to remember things the way they ought to be.  

MLK Day and President Trump

By Jan 20, 2017

This week is framed by two events that seem to be in tension with one another. Monday was Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, and today is the inauguration of the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump. The simmering tension between these two events boiled over in the conflict between Donald Trump and Georgia Congressman and Civil Rights leader John Lewis. That conflict reveals a troubling trend in American culture.

A Radical Age

By Dec 16, 2016
April Lidinsky

The curse of the English major is that everything’s a metaphor. It seems to be catching.  Bleak political prognosticators have been warning, “Winter’s coming!” apropos of, well, everything in the news. Fear and division hang like a chilling haze —  but I’ve been kindling my spirits by digging into my family’s roots for lessons of diversity, warmth, and empathy. Deep down, our families — together — hold this wisdom for us to recall.

Wonder Women All Around Us

By Oct 21, 2016
Catherine & Sarah Satrun / SatrunTwinsArtShop

Happy Wonder Woman Day, everyone!  Great Hera, it’s true.  In this political season of gob-smacking sexism, no less than the United Nations has declared October 21 “Wonder Woman Day,” with a ceremony at the New York headquarters to declare Wonder Woman as its new Honorary Ambassador for the Empowerment of Woman and Girls.  This may be little consolation to the seven accomplished women who last week were considered and rejected as the new United Nations leader, after seven decades of men at the helm. 