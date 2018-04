Rabbi Michael Friedland and Imam Mohammad Sirajuddin discuss faith, family and community in South Bend.

Michiana Stories is a production of the St. Joseph County Public Library and 88.1 WVPE and is heard Mondays at 7:45 AM and 4:45 PM on 88.1 WVPE.

Music: "Salaam Shalom" by Raffi