In this debut of Michiana Stories, Polka musician Kenny Bartkowiak shares memories of music and Dyngus Day in South Bend with his daughter, Amy.

Michiana Stories is a production of the St. Joseph County Public Library and 88.1 WVPE and airs Mondays at 7:45 AM during Morning Edition and at 4:45 PM during All Things Considered.

Music: "I Remember Polka" by the Soundsations and "I wouldn't change you polka" by E-Z Tones