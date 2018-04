Music Village Instructor Buddy Pearson speaks with is Rock School 101 students.

Music Village Instructor Buddy Pearson speaks with his Rock School 101 students, including Charles Alexander Bucklew, Jack Bucklew, Gavin Dougherty, Jonathan Kerkman, and Macy McCausland.

Michiana Stories airs Mondays at 7:45 AM and 4:45 PM and is produced by the St. Joseph County Public Library and 88.1 WVPE.

Music: Rock School 101 performs "Zombie," written by Dolores O'Riordan and originally performed by The Cranberries in 1994.